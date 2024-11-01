A little bit of everything for the first weekend of November

A light mist has been lingering over the city to begin the new month, which inhibited the sun’s heating abilities throughout the afternoon.

Calgary managed to eek out a high of 4 C today, which is on the lower end of the seasonal range.

A midlatitude cyclone off of Vancouver Island will be the weathermaker for many regions of western Canada this weekend, but its effects on southern Alberta will not be too severe.

The primary hazards from this system will be light rain or snow showers early on Saturday, with some isolated rain/snow showers in the later evening as well.

In addition to that, expect building clouds over Calgary throughout the day.

By the time Sunday comes around, the low will have weakened considerably, and conditions are looking to be mild with a rally on the temperature front.

It will be fairly short-lived though, with another upper low-pressure system establishing itself right over southern Alberta come Tuesday, which will bring a dip in the temperatures and an increased risk of wet weather as well!

A friendly reminder: Daylight Saving Time is this Sunday. Enjoy the extra hour added to your weekend!