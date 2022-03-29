'A slap in the face': Transferring students at University of Lethbridge not eligible for tuition credit

Some students at the University of Lethbridge say they were dismayed to learn those transferring schools won't be eligible for a tuition credit linked to a six-week faculty strike.

With just over a month to go before the end of the semester, third-year kinesiology student Emily McComber is planning on transferring to explore another interest.

“My decision to transfer, really, I was having second thoughts about what I wanted to do and … my program has been great, but I just didn't feel like it was the right fit for me and I finally found something I want to do,” said McComber.

But, when the university announced students would be receiving 20 per cent tuition credit following a six-week faculty strike, McComber says she was shocked to learn transferring students weren't included.

“They're offering it to everyone that is still in school right now and I’m still completing the semester,” she said.

“So, it's just really frustrating because why shouldn't I get the refund as well, because I’ve gone through the same situation as everyone else.”

The tuition credit is only for returning students, not ones who are leaving.

“It’s like a slap in the face of like, 'you don't get this because you don't want to be here next year’,” said McComber.

Masters student, Priyanka Dutt wrote a letter to the board of governors asking what supports are in place and highlighting the impact the strikes continues to have on students.

“It definitely makes students feel as though all they’re good for is their money and it's definitely like an incentivised tactic to making sure students are staying so that we can maintain some of our revenue,” said Dutt.

CTV News asked the University why all students don't qualify for the credit and a statement sent in reply pointed to educational credits.

“Non-graduating students who are transferring from the university will receive full credit for completed courses. Transferability of credits to other institutions has not been impacted by the labour disruption,” read the statement.

McComber also sent emails to school administration, but has not yet heard back. Both students say they are left feeling frustrated.

“I’m worried that these concerns are continuing to fall on deaf ears. They've been addressed multiple times, they've been brought up multiple times and I guess their listening but not necessarily understanding,” said Dutt.