'A substantial water flow': Crews investigating water main break in S.W. Calgary

Calgary repair crews responded to a water main break in the southwest community of Shawnessy on Tuesday afternoon.

The water services trouble crew was dispatched to the area of Shawinigan Place Southwest just after 2 p.m. to shut down the main.

Water could be seen flowing down the street and a back alley, with crews diverting the water toward a greenspace to protect nearby homes.

“There’s certainly a substantial water flow and it’s flowing a couple of different directions just due to the gradient, but it is following generally the water flow of rainfall, which is helping protect the homes,” Mike Carter, a district chief with the Calgary Fire Department, said Tuesday.

Water from a main break flows down a back alley in Shawnessy on Jan. 23, 2024.

Five homes were affected by the break on Tuesday afternoon. Some homes near the break were seeing water coming into their basements.

The city water works team stopped the flow just after 5 p.m.

There was no estimate available for how long it will take to repair this break, but the city said on average it takes around 48 hours.

However, it could take longer if the frost is deep in the ground and it’s difficult to get to the broken pipe.

City crews will remain on site to investigate the cause of the break on Tuesday evening.

Another break was reported on Tuesday on 33A Avenue S.E. in the community of Dover, which city water crews responded to before making their way to Shawnessy.

“When you get such a strong deep freeze and then a thawing, there are breaks,” Carter said. “They’re certainly busy with numerous water main breaks within the city.”

In total, the city has five water outages, with three being repaired and two under investigation.

Water pools near a home in Shawnessy on Jan. 23, 2024 following a water main break.

More information about current water outages and main breaks can be found on the city’s website.

With files from CTV News Calgary’s Kevin Fleming