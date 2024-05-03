Woman charged in connection with fatal crash

CALGARY
    Lethbridge police say impaired driving is to blame in a fatal crash that killed a 25-year-old man on Thursday.

    At just before 3 a.m. on May 2, police responded to a single-vehicle crash near Pavan Park.

    Officers found three uninjured women and one critically injured man inside the vehicle, which was on its roof.

    One of the women was performing CPR on the male victim and police took over until EMS arrived.

    The man was taken to Chinook Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

    "Investigation determined a 24-year-old female was driving the vehicle when it rolled multiple times down a coulee before coming to rest on its roof. The female displayed signs of impairment and following further investigation, was arrested and charged," police said in a news release Friday.

    Jesse Ann Fortune, 24, of Shaughnessy, Alta., is charged with impaired driving causing death, impaired operation over .08 and dangerous driving causing death.

    Fortune was released from custody with conditions she not operate any motor vehicle.

    Her next court date is on May 30.

