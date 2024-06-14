CALGARY
    • Actor Owen Crow Shoe announced as Calgary Stampede parade marshal

    Actor Owen Crow Shoe is seen in a photo from his Facebook page. Actor Owen Crow Shoe is seen in a photo from his Facebook page.
    The Calgary Stampede has announced actor Owen Crow Shoe will be the 2024 parade marshal.

    Crow Shoe is from Piikani Nation and Blood Tribe of the Blackfoot Confederacy.

    "I am proud to say my family has been part of this event since 1985 and I am honoured to continue that tradition leading the parade and opening The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth," Crow Shoe said in a press release. 

    "I’m fortunate to have made so many memories and life-long friendships at the Calgary Stampede, and I look forward to making so many more along the Parade route this year."

    Crow Shoe was a stunt man on the Oscar winning film The Revenant.

    He is also in Kevin Costner’s upcoming movie Horizon: An American Saga, set for release June 28.

    Costner marshaled the Stampede parade in 2022.

    In addition to leading the parade, Crow Shoe will also emcee the Powwow at the Saddledome on July 7 and 8 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

    The Calgary Stampede parade begins at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 5.

    CTV will have a special live broadcast of the event.

    Following the parade, people can get free admission to the Stampede grounds from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

