The Calgary Fire Department extinguished an afternoon blaze in a southeast neighbourhood but not before the fire did significant damage to a detached garage.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., fire crews responded to an alleyway in the 1300 block of Lake Sylvan Drive S.E. after a neighbour spotted smoke and flames emanating from a garage.

Firefighters were successful in their attempt to control the fire and prevent it from spreading to additional structures.

The two car garage suffered significant damage and two vehicles that had been parked inside were destroyed.

EMS assessed one person at the scene but the patient did not require transport to hospital.

According to CFD officials, no one was inside the residence at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.