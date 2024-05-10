Alberta minister to highlight the next steps for Chestermere, Alta.

A third-party financial inspection report into the City of Chestermere is complete, with the minister of municipal affairs set to release the results Friday.

In February, the city abandoned an “unauthorized” judicial review into the provincial government’s report on its government that cost taxpayers $300,000.

The province's report, led by third-party inspector George Cuff, found various issues and concerns with the activities of then-mayor Jeff Colvin and his council.

The document included 12 directives for its members to follow or risk losing their jobs.

A couple months after the report was released, Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver's office issued a directive to remove Colvin and three city councillors – Stephen Hanley, Mel Foat and Blaine Funk – from office.

After sharing the financial inspection report results at 1:30 p.m., McIver will outline next steps for Chestermere.