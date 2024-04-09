Aggression in classrooms on the rise: Alberta Teachers' Association

The Alberta Teachers' Association (ATA) is sounding the alarm on increasing aggression in school.

The ATA is releasing the full results of a December survey where it asked its members about challenges in the classroom.

Jason Schilling, the ATA's president, will be breaking down the survey’s findings and what the organization would like to see changed at a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

One of the most significant themes to come from the survey was a rise in aggression.

Early data shows half of teachers and three-quarters of school leaders report facing aggression.

About 75 per cent of aggression came from students, while parents accounted for another 11 per cent. The final 14 per cent was from a combined other category, which includes community members and other staff.

The survey also found that aggression isn't just directed at educators — 75 percent of teachers also reported hearing hateful or demeaning remarks this year among students.

The most common remarks centred on sexual orientation and race.

The ATA says the rise in aggression stems from the loss of social and emotional skills during the pandemic, declining empathy and the harmful effects of social media.

It's now calling to prioritize staff safety and enhance training and support for teachers.

It recommends stronger parent accountability and a consistent and fair discipline system to be created.

It would also like to see better reporting of aggressive behaviour.