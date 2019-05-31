Businesses that have been waiting for their chance to break into the budding cannabis industry in Alberta will be pleased to hear the government has lifted its restriction on licences.

Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis made the announcement on Thursday, saying that an increase in the supply of the now legal drug has allowed them to begin accepting new applications from prospective business owners.

The agency stopped issuing licences earlier this year because of supply concerns and many businesses said they were also feeling the pinch because of an overwhelming demand for marijuana products.

In the release, the AGLC said it would be monitoring cannabis supplies and could put the moratorium back in place if necessary.

The province of Alberta leads the nation in the number of cannabis stores open to the public (75) while 24 stores are currently operating in Calgary alone.