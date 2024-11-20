10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (Nov. 22 – 24)
There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.
Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:
Lions Festival of Lights
- What: This year marks the 38th annual Lions Festival of Lights, a dazzling outdoor Christmas light display you can drive past or walk through.
- Where: Confederation Park Golf Course, 24 Avenue and 14 Street N.W.
- When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024 – Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025.
Muppet Christmas Carol
- What: The Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra and Glatz Concerts present Disney’s The Muppet Christmas Carol in concert, featuring a screening of the complete film with the musical score performed live.
- Where: Jubilee Auditorium, 1415 14 Ave. N.W.
- When: Friday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Zoolights
- What: Zoolights is a family friendly event that sees the Calgary Zoo decked out in thousands of sparkly holiday lights. Some days may be cancelled due to cold weather, so be sure to check the Calgary Zoo’s social media before attending.
- Where: Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo, 210 St. George's Dr. N.E.
- When: Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, to Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025.
Spruce Meadows International Christmas Market
- What: Immerse yourself in a festive atmosphere with seasonal décor and shop for holiday gifts at the Spruce Meadows International Christmas Market, which has both indoor and outdoor spaces.
- Where: Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W.
- When: Nov. 22-24 and Nov. 29-Dec. 1, 2024.
Inglewood Holiday Night Market
- What: The Inglewood Holiday Night Market has dozens of vendors selling everything from handmade crafts to vintage clothing to antiques and collectibles.
- When: Saturday, Nov. 22 and Sunday Nov. 23 from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 29 and Sunday, Nov. 30 from 4 to 9 p.m.
- Where: The Quonset at the Crossroads Market, 1235 26 Ave. S.E.
Hitmen vs. Royals
- What: The Calgary Hitmen take on the Victoria Royals at the 'Dome.
- When: 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024.
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
Flames vs. Wild
- What: The Calgary Flames take on the Minnesota Wild at the 'Dome.
- When: 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
Murder on the Links
- What: Adapted from the novel by Agatha Christie, Murder on the Links tells the story of Hercule Poirot's investigation into the death of a client found stabbed in the back in a freshly dug grave on a golf course.
- When: Until Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024.
- Where: Vertigo Theatre, 115 Ninth Ave. S.E.
All Those Rolling Stones
- What: Jubilations Dinner Theatre pays tribute to the Rolling Stones and their revolutionary music with a production of All Those Rolling Stones, which takes audiences into the band's tumultuous world.
- When: Until Jan. 11, 2024.
- Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 37 St. S.W.
Beauty and the Beast
- What: It's a tale as old as time: step into the enchanted world of Disney's Beauty and the Beast, presented by Calgary's StoryBook Theatre. Recommended for ages six and up.
- When: Friday, Nov. 22 to Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024.
- Where: Beddington Theatre Arts Centre, 375 Bermuda Dr N.W.
