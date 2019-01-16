RCMP in Airdrie are asking homeowners with surveillance cameras to review their footage after a number of reports were received about shots fired near two neighbourhoods in the city on Tuesday evening.

Mounties responded to multiple calls from people who said they heard shots fired between the communities of Stonegate and Silver Creek between 10:50 p.m. and 11:15 p.m.

Police say they searched the area and did not find anything suspicious or any suspects.

Officials say no property was damaged and no injuries were reported.

Investigators are asking anyone with surveillance cameras in those areas to check their footage from that 30 minute period for anything out of the ordinary.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.