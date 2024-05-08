Calgary man charged with sexual assault of Cowboys patron

Calgary police have charged a man with the sexual assault of a woman he met at a downtown club last year.

Police say the victim is believed to have met the accused at Cowboys Dance Hall on 12 Avenue S.E. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.

It's alleged that night, the accused took the victim to a nearby hotel in a taxi, rented a room and sexually assaulted her.

The victim left the hotel and later reported the incident to police.

Ali Ayyaz Chatha, 34, of Calgary is charged with one count of sexual assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 28.

In Canada, there is no time limit on reporting a sexual assault. Anyone who believes they are a victim of sexual assault is encouraged to report it, even if many years have passed since the incident.

"We investigate all sexual offences that are reported to us and take several investigative steps to speak to witnesses, collect and process evidence – including DNA analysis – prior to laying charges," said Staff Sgt. Tom Hanson of the sexual assault investigative unit.

"These types of crimes can be extremely personal and sensitive, and I want to thank the victim for coming forward to police and reporting this incident to us."

Anyone with information on the Jan. 14 sexual assault is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.