Police in Airdrie are searching for two men wanted in connection with the theft of oxygen tanks and resuscitation equipment from a parking garage in the southwest part of the city.

Investigators say that on October 3, two men drove into the underground parkade at Chinook Winds Place at about 6:30 a.m.

Once inside, one of the men got out and acted as a lookout while the other suspect drove their vehicle, a grey Nissan Pathfinder, around and stole the equipment.

Both suspects left the scene in the same vehicle soon afterwards.

The man who got out of the car was captured on security video and RCMP are looking for the public’s help to identify him.

He is described as:

178 cm (5’ 10”) tall

77 kg (170 lbs)

Caucasian

tattoo on the side of his neck of a scroll/script word

short hair

He was seen wearing dark clothing.

If anyone has information about the incident or the suspects involved, they are asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267 or local police.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).