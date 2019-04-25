Police in Airdrie are looking for the public’s help to identify two men who allegedly stole a $200 bong from a store in the community at the beginning of April.

Officials say two men entered the One Stop Smoke Shop on Railway Avenue at about 1:15 p.m. on April 9.

One of the men stood out of the sight of the cashier and allegedly picked up the bong while the other man distracted the employee.

Police say the item was worth approximately $200.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspects is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or your local police detachment.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).