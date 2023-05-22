Airdrie RCMP tap public for assistance locating missing teen

Kayda "Jak" Ratcliffe, 15, was last seen on May 21. Kayda "Jak" Ratcliffe, 15, was last seen on May 21.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina