Airdrie urgent care centre development delayed, advocacy group seeks answers

A health advocacy group is sounding the alarm over a UCP government proposal it says could introduce private health care to one of Calgary's bedroom communities.

Friends of Medicare says the Airdrie Health Foundation recently announced that they were told by Alberta Health that an $8.4-million expansion project for the Airdrie urgent care centre (AUCC) has been put on hold.

In a news release, the foundation said the reason behind the delay was so that the government could look at "other opportunities" in the city of Airdrie.

Those include private partners at the publicly funded facility, said Chris Gallaway, executive director of Friends of Medicare.

"The residents of Airdrie care deeply about their public health care. For years, they lobbied hard to expand to 24-hour care at the Airdrie urgent care centre. Since then, they've pushed to get the needed expansion approved and moving forward," Gallaway said in the statement.

"Now, the project is on pause and they're being told to wait while the government explores private partners, rather than focus on delivering the public health care residents need.

"It's unacceptable."

Friends of Medicare says the government isn't being transparent on the issue either, making "no formal announcement" about the proposal even when the existing plan was already underway.

"Significant questions about what private delivery is being considered for Airdrie's health care, how much this endeavour will cost, or how much longer the people of Airdrie will be expected to wait, remain unanswered," the group said.

CTV News has reached out to the Alberta government about the proposal involving the AUCC and the delay in the expansion project.

In April 2017, the AUCC expanded its operating hours to offer services 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

According to data on the City of Airdrie's website, it offers 13 treatment spaces, x-ray and limited laboratory testing.

"AUCC sees upwards of 46,000 patients per year, reporting an average of 139 patients per day with peak volumes recently surpassing 150 per day," the website reads.

"On average, 20 patients per day leave without being seen or against medical advice, frustrated at the length of wait. This does not include those patients who walk in, see an overcrowded waiting room and decide to leave before checking in."

In 2022, the AUCC had to temporarily reduce services because of a lack of staffing.

The city of Airdrie has a population of 74,100, according to 2021 Statistics Canada census data, an increase of approximately 13,000 people from 2016.