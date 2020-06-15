CALGARY -- A quarter of Alberta’s top businesses are uncertain if they can survive the current economic crisis, according to results of a survey of provincial CEO’s conducted by the Business Council of Alberta.

The survey was conducted during the last two weeks of May. Of the more than 60 per cent of businesses forced to lay off employees, 18 per cent say they do no expect to re-hire a significant number of those positions.

As businesses get the green light to reopen, Business Council of Alberta VP of Communications Scott Crockatt said the recovery would be neither fast nor easy.

"This isn't going to be a light switch we flip back on," he said. "At best, it's going to be a dimmer and the period to turn that dimmer up is likely to be longer than anyone of us would like it to be."

The survey suggested one of the more effective government programs was the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy. According to the Business Council of Alberta, nearly half of businesses that avoided layoffs benefitted from the program.

The survey is not without some hope. About 25 per cent of companies reported bringing new products to market since the start of the pandemic.

"Businesses are adapting," Crockatt said. "About a quarter of businesses are starting to introduce more and more of their work online, finding additional efficiencies."

The Business Council says governments can further help by setting clear health and safety protocols, stimulating demand and enacting financial policies that keep money moving for business.



