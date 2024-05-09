Alberta man to be sentenced for 2022 impaired driving crash that killed Calgary couple
An Alberta man who admitted to being under the influence of fentanyl and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the 2022 deaths of Macy Boyce and Ethan Halford is scheduled to receive his sentence Thursday.
According to an agreed statement of facts, 43-year-old Richard Bell of Elnora was driving at speeds of nearly 200 kilometres per hour while under the influence on June 17 when his vehicle rear-ended the car Boyce and Halford were in on Highway 21, just north of Trochu, Alta.
- Sign up for breaking news alerts from CTV News, right at your fingertips
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
The collision pushed the young Calgary couple's vehicle across the centre line and into the path of an oncoming semi-trailer truck.
Boyce, 20, and Halford, 21, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Bell also pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing bodily harm to the passenger of the vehicle he was operating as well as refusing to provide a blood sample.
Thursday's sentence hearing, scheduled for 9:30 a.m., follows a full day of court in Drumheller, Alta., where 72 victim impact statements were read by close family members and friends of Boyce and Halford.
Defence lawyer Hugh Sommerville insists alcohol played little factor in the crash, but instead it was Bell's drug consumption that was more concerning.
He's arguing for a sentence in the three- to seven-year range.
Crown prosecutor Ron Simenik will seek the highest possible punishment.
Boyce and Halford had been dating for three years prior to the crash and are described by loved ones as "a young couple with the promise of a bright future."
Both are remembered for their beautiful smiles and deep love for one another.
Boyce is survived by her parents, Andrew and Corey, along with her brother, Evan.
She was a two-year member of the Calgary Police Service cadets and an advocate for animal rights.
Her family says she was an intelligent young woman looking forward to starting her fourth year at the University of Calgary, pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in international relations.
The Macy Boyce Memorial Award has since been established with the post-secondary institution to ensure her legacy and love of learning live on.
Halford is survived by his parents, Craig and Susan, and a sister, Brittany.
He is known by his family for his caring personality, calm demeanour and inspiring athleticism, having competed at the highest level for amateur wake-surfing, and for building many friendships all over the world.
He was studying his third year of civil engineering at the University of Saskatchewan, and worked in civil construction the three summers before his death.
In honour of Boyce and Halford, family members and friends launched the ME Project last year – an ongoing campaign to raise awareness of impaired driving.
'She changed my world'
A victim impact statement read aloud in court by Boyce's mother on Wednesday outlined the incredibly loving and unforgettable relationship she had with her daughter.
Corey MacPherson recounted the moment she was pregnant with Boyce and watching the 9/11 terrorist attacks on television.
She cried to her husband, asking why she was bringing a child into the world, and his response was, "because our child might be the one to change it."
"Macy did change the world, as she influenced those who she connected with. She changed my world, as she gifted me with becoming her mom and having the privilege of raising her, watching her grow, learn, love and laugh," MacPherson said.
"She will be forever 20. We won't have new memories, new pictures, new stories ever again. It pains me how far now I have to scroll to find the most recent pictures of Macy, taken the week she was killed."
(Supplied)
MacPherson went on to describe her extreme difficulty coping with the loss of her child, which includes her inability to sleep, extreme exhaustion and inability to work.
On the last call she had with her daughter, the evening of the crash, Boyce had spoken about how excited she was to see Halford and to spend a weekend at the cabin together for the first time in months.
"Our phone call came to a natural end, with each of us saying, 'I love you.' At 10 p.m. I checked my phone, saw Macy's location and went off to bed, knowing she was about an hour or so from the cabin," MacPherson read in court as tears streamed down her face.
"It haunts me to know that the time Macy was killed is the exact time I looked at her location, completely unaware she was dead."
Boyce's aunt, Erin Dueck, also spoke.
She said she missed her niece's "goofy laugh" and "memories of us sitting on the back deck, laughing until we cried."
Dueck also touched on the extremely profound and loving relationship Boyce had with her son.
"I feel sad for my son. My sweet autistic boy who still asks why Macy doesn't send him weekly videos anymore. He loved her long blonde hair. He loved to see what glasses she was wearing that day," Dueck said.
"I'm worried for my nephew, who also lost two people his age in one fell swoop. I hate seeing him mired in despair and shock. I can't imagine how a teenager dares to imagine his future when kids just a couple years older than him can ostensibly be wiped from the earth in a few violent seconds. The senseless death of people like Macy is what destroys faith."
'It will forever impact my life'
Halford's father, Craig Halford, began his victim impact statement by reading out the final texts he sent to his son.
His son and Boyce were on their way to visit him for Father's Day weekend at his cabin, but they had yet to arrive that evening.
His texts to his son on the night of June 17, 2022, were as follows:
- 10:43 p.m. – "Where you guys at?";
- 11:26 p.m. – "Want to know you're safe, we're leaving at 7:45 a.m."; and
- 1:19 a.m. – "Hey there!! Please respond."
"I had extreme anxiety and thought the worst," Halford said.
"I called 911 and gave them the information. They advised that there was an accident on Highway 21 and that nothing could be confirmed."
He left his cabin to look for his son and later learned from RCMP that he was killed in a crash.
"Nobody will ever understand what I went through that night," he said in court.
"I will never understand this, and it will forever impact my life. Everyone and I here today, as well as all of the other friends and family will never see or talk to Ethan and Macy again.
"The guilt that I have because Ethan and Macy were on their way to visit me, on Father's Day, the guilt I have that Andrew's (Macy’s father) Father's Day weekend had to be ruined will forever be a reminder of that night."
(Supplied)
He told court he'd always reminded his son all decisions have consequences and good decisions will lead to a more successful life.
He worries his impact statement will have little influence on the sentence Bell receives.
"Richard Bell made a conscious decision to drive dangerously, as charged. He killed our children. Two of the charges that he has pleaded guilty to have a maximum sentence of life in prison," he said.
"The agreed statement of facts showed he was driving 197 kilometres per hour. He applied maximum braking only 1.5 seconds prior to impact. How dangerous do you have to drive to have a 'consequence' of the maximum sentence as prescribed by the law?"
'Feels like I've lost a brother'
Kaitlin Laine is a childhood friend who grew up with Halford and reflected on the many times they spent playing games, laughing and spending holidays together at their cabin.
She has two sisters, but Ethan was the brother she never had.
"Losing Ethan feels like I've lost a brother, and it's devastating beyond words," Laine said.
"One of my biggest fears that I had before their deaths was not getting to say goodbye or say 'I love you' one last time to my friends or family. One of my biggest fears was literally losing someone I love without warning. That fear came true on June 17th."
Laine said Boyce became a big part of their friend group, and losing out on birthdays, celebrations and a future wedding between the couple is an unbearable thought.
Speaking directly to Bell in the courtroom, she called his actions "selfish" and "reckless," noting the pain he caused will never go away.
Laine spoke of her fear to drive on the highway because of impaired drivers and admits she's scared to cross roadways.
"You (Bell) have sentenced us to a life of pain and grief remembering all that Ethan and Macy could have done and who they would have been. We have spent 691 days missing them, and we will now have to spend tens of thousands more missing them as our lives go on," Laine said.
"Till the day I die, I will continue to live my life for Ethan Halford and Macy Boyce, and I will never stop saying their names and fighting for justice for them."
Bell consumed alcohol, hydromorphone and fentanyl
In an agreed statement of facts, court heard Bell consumed two Twisted Tea alcoholic beverages while driving to Hanna, Alta., for groceries on June 17 in his grey Kia Forte.
Earlier that day, he had also fallen off a ladder while working, which aggravated a pre-existing back injury.
To address pain issues, he self-medicated with Tylenol 3s (with codeine) and non-prescribed doses of hydromorphone and oxycodone.
After finishing his grocery shopping, Bell then picked up two friends and began driving back to Elnora.
During the drive, Bell asked one of his passengers to crush him a dosage of hydromorphone.
Shortly after consuming what he believed to be crushed hydromorphone, Bell was advised he had actually been given a dosage of fentanyl.
Bell briefly pulled over, concerned he would be adversely affected by the opioid, which he also did not have a valid prescription for.
Nearly 200 kilometres per hour
Believing he was not adversely affected, Bell consumed some chips and a sports drink before carrying on with his drive.
His passengers described him as "groggy" and appearing to slow down a number of times.
The agreed statement of facts notes at one point, Bell swerved into the oncoming lane of traffic, narrowly avoiding a vehicle travelling southbound on Highway 21.
According to witness reports, Bell continued driving northbound on Highway 21 and at 9:55 p.m., he rear-ended a Hyundai Elantra also travelling that same direction.
Bell was driving 196 to 197 kilometres per hour and did not apply any braking until 1.5 seconds prior to the collision, which slowed his Kia to 171 kilometres per hour at the point of impact with the Hyundai.
The Hyundai, driven by Boyce with Halford as the passenger, was travelling 101 kilometres per hour on the highway with a posted speed limit of 100 kilometres per hour.
As a result of the collision, Bell's Kia pushed the Hyundai into the southbound lane of Highway 21 and into the path of a picker truck travelling 70 kilometres per hour.
Halford was ejected from the Hyundai and died instantly, while Boyce was located deceased in the driver's seat, still restrained by her seat belt.
Bell was observed unconscious and had to be cut out of his seatbelt to be removed from his vehicle.
One of his passengers then injected Bell with a dosage of naloxone, before he regained consciousness and was treated by paramedics on scene.
CTV News reached out to the Bell family for comment but did not hear back.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW From yearning for a change to cost of living, why some Canadians have left or may leave the country
For some immigrants, their dreams of permanently settling in Canada have taken an unexpected twist.
Here are the ultraprocessed foods you most need to avoid, according to a 30-year study
Studies have shown that ultraprocessed foods can have a detrimental impact on health. But 30 years of research show they don’t all have the same impact.
NEW Capital gains tax change 'shortsighted' and 'sows division' business groups tell Freeland
Forging ahead with increasing Canada's capital gains inclusion rate 'sows division,' and is a 'shortsighted' way to improve the deficit, business groups are warning Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.
Ontario man frustrated after $3,500 paving job leaves driveway in shambles
An Ontario man considering having his driveway paved received a quote from a company for $7,000, but then, another paver in the neighbourhood knocked on his door and offered half that rate.
Defence attacks Stormy Daniels' credibility as she returns to the stand in Trump's hush money trial
Stormy Daniels will return to the witness stand Thursday in Donald Trump's hush money trial as the defence tries to undermine the credibility of the porn actor's salacious testimony about their alleged sexual encounter and the money she was paid to keep quiet.
With contactless screening tech, this Toronto startup hopes to catch breast cancer early — and save lives
Amid evidence of rising breast cancer rates among young women in Canada, one Toronto startup is offering a contactless and radiation-free device that can help doctors identify suspicious changes in breast tissue. The company, Linda Lifetech, says this can lead to earlier detection of breast cancer.
Tornadoes tear through southeastern U.S. as storms leave 3 dead
Forecasters warned a wave of dangerous storms in the U.S. could wash over parts of the South early Thursday, a day after severe weather with damaging tornadoes and large hail killed at least three people in the region.
Police handcuff man trying to enter Drake's Toronto mansion
Toronto police say a man was taken into custody outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion Wednesday afternoon after he tried to gain access to the residence.
What is whooping cough and should Canadians be concerned as Europe declares outbreak?
There is currently a whooping cough epidemic in Europe, with 10 times as many cases compared to the previous two years. While an outbreak has not been declared nationwide in Canada, whooping cough is regularly detected in the country.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Canucks score four unanswered goals to edge Oilers in Game 1 of series
Conor Garland's snapshot with five-and-a-half minutes left in the third period capped a three-goal run in a five-minute span, lifting the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round National Hockey League playoff series.
-
Elks report net loss of $3.9M for 2023 as team narrows list of potential new owners
While the Green and Gold are bleeding even more red ink, shareholders of Edmonton's Canadian Football League franchise heard Wednesday at its annual general meeting there's hope on the horizon.
-
Edmonton officially calling on province to scrap contentious bills aimed at municipalities
The City of Edmonton is asking the Government of Alberta to scrap two bills with big implications for municipalities.
Lethbridge
-
Brooks Bandits getting ready for BCHL Alberta division finals
It took seven games, but the Brooks Bandits were able to knock off the Okotoks Oilers in the BCHL Alberta division semi-finals. After a hard-fought series, the Bandits are feeling battle-tested.
-
Here's what you can expect at Lethbridge's Whoop-Up Days 2024
Lethbridge's largest festival will get underway in four months, with a variety of new and returning attractions.
-
Northbound lane closed along Aquitania Blvd in Lethbridge
A lane closure was announced by the City of Lethbridge Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
Canucks claw out 5-4 comeback win over Oilers in Game 1
Dakota Joshua had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks scored three third-period goals to claw out a 5-4 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series Wednesday.
-
'Sophisticated' cyberattacks detected on B.C. government networks, premier says
There has been a "sophisticated" cybersecurity breach detected on B.C. government networks, Premier David Eby confirmed Wednesday evening.
-
A buoy is now the prime suspect in the case of Vancouver's runaway barge
The buoy that a wayward barge was moored to before it was spotted adrift in the waters near downtown Vancouver on Tuesday is no longer there.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. expanding 3 provincial campgrounds this year
Good news for campers looking for a spot this summer: B.C. is expanding three provincial campgrounds, two on Vancouver Island and one on the mainland.
-
B.C. theatre to pay $55K to neurodivergent actor in discrimination case
British Columbia's human rights tribunal has awarded a neurodivergent actor, who was diagnosed with sensory and learning disorders, more than $55,000 after finding that a Kelowna theatre company discriminated against him because of his disabilities.
-
TSB releases report into fatal Vancouver Island floatplane crash
A floatplane crash that killed two people on the west coast of Vancouver Island last summer was caused by a collision with a boat wake or an object in the water, according to an investigation report published by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
Here's a complete timeline of the Saskatchewan teachers labour dispute
The dispute between Saskatchewan educators and the province is rapidly approaching one year in length. It's a fight that's seen a war of words waged over social media, teachers battling extreme cold on the picket line and massive disruptions for the province's student population.
-
Sask. barista prepares to roast competitors at national coffee competition
A competitor from Saskatoon is heading to Vancouver for a competition that promises to be quite the grind.
-
'Written off': Sask. woman says her brother, who had Down syndrome, fell through the cracks
Tara Jo Kadlec has been advocating for better care for her brother Cory for years.
Regina
-
Here's a complete timeline of the Saskatchewan teachers labour dispute
The dispute between Saskatchewan educators and the province is rapidly approaching one year in length. It's a fight that's seen a war of words waged over social media, teachers battling extreme cold on the picket line and massive disruptions for the province's student population.
-
Sask. parents of autistic children denounce lack of specialized learning in schools
Parents of children with autism joined MLAs in the legislature on Wednesday to rally against cuts for specialized learning in schools.
-
Fort Qu'Appelle high school students hold smudge walk to honour MMIWG
On Monday, students from Bert Fox Community High School led a smudge walk through Fort Qu’Appelle to bring awareness to missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
Toronto
-
Free parking and mortgage holidays: Developers offering new incentives as Toronto preconstruction condo sales plummet
As preconstruction condo sales in Toronto plummet to levels not seen since the global financial crisis 15 years ago, developers are now turning to more lucrative incentives to try to entice prospective buyers.
-
Ontario man frustrated after $3,500 paving job leaves driveway in shambles
An Ontario man considering having his driveway paved received a quote from a company for $7,000, but then, another paver in the neighbourhood knocked on his door and offered half that rate.
-
With contactless screening tech, this Toronto startup hopes to catch breast cancer early — and save lives
Amid evidence of rising breast cancer rates among young women in Canada, one Toronto startup is offering a contactless and radiation-free device that can help doctors identify suspicious changes in breast tissue. The company, Linda Lifetech, says this can lead to earlier detection of breast cancer.
Montreal
-
Quebec's birth rate dips to lowest level in nearly 20 years
Quebec saw a 3 per cent drop in the number of births between 2022 and 2023, according to data released Wednesday by the Institut de la statistique du Québec (ISQ).
-
English CEGEPs' struggles with Bill 96 requirements show why language law is needed: minister
Quebec's minister for the French language says if English CEGEPs are having a problem with the new French-language exam for students, it only shows that the province's language laws are necessary.
-
Highway 15 collision leaves 1 man dead north of Montreal
An early morning collision on Highway 15 has left one man dead north of Montreal.
Atlantic
-
Trucker's body found in trailer in Newfoundland after failed police search in Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario, then sent back to Newfoundland, where his body was found Monday in the trailer.
-
Two-vehicle crash closes section of Hammonds Plains Road: Halifax police
Halifax Regional Police says a two-vehicle crash has closed a section of Hammonds Plains Road Thursday morning.
-
Pair of Atlantic Canada food industry titans weigh in on food insecurity
A pair of Atlantic Canada’s food industry titans took part in a luncheon Wednesday to discuss the current state of food insecurity.
Winnipeg
-
'I killed four people': Trial hears video evidence of Jeremy Skibicki at Winnipeg trial
“I killed four people,” alleged serial killer Jeremy Skibicki told two homicide detectives during a recorded interview played as evidence in his trial Wednesday.
-
Court to hear about search for remains as Winnipeg murder trial enters second day
A courtroom in Winnipeg is expected to hear testimony today about the search for the remains of the four victims of Jeremy Skibicki.
-
Proposed class-action lawsuit launched against Manitoba government for use of solitary confinement in prisons
A proposed class-action lawsuit has been filed against the Manitoba government by a previous inmate for the use of solitary confinement, calling the practice, "cruel, inhumane, and degrading treatment."
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING How to deal with rats on your property
Residents in Ottawa’s Elmridge Gardens complex are dealing with an unprecedented rat infestation and are asking the city to step in and help.
-
Watch out for red light and photo radar cameras on King Edward Avenue
Motorists will want to watch out for cameras on a one-kilometre stretch of King Edward Avenue, where photo radar and red light cameras have caught thousands of drivers so far this year.
-
Driver crashes into a tree after falling asleep at the wheel in Chelsea, Que., police say
A driver in western Quebec escaped injuries after falling asleep at the wheel and crashing the vehicle into a tree, according to police.
Northern Ontario
-
Here are the ultraprocessed foods you most need to avoid, according to a 30-year study
Studies have shown that ultraprocessed foods can have a detrimental impact on health. But 30 years of research show they don’t all have the same impact.
-
Seven northern Ont. men busted in huge online child exploitation investigation
A province-wide child sexual abuse investigation by Ontario Provincial Police dubbed Project Aquatic has resulted in hundreds of charges, including seven male suspects from northern Ontario.
-
Ontario man frustrated after $3,500 paving job leaves driveway in shambles
An Ontario man considering having his driveway paved received a quote from a company for $7,000, but then, another paver in the neighbourhood knocked on his door and offered half that rate.
Barrie
-
Moped-driving senior struck by pickup truck
A serious crash occurred in Grey Highlands between a moped and a pickup truck.
-
Youth pedestrian struck by alleged drunk driver in Owen Sound
A 14 year old in Owen Sound is recovering from injuries after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.
-
Barrie business owner fed up over repeated break-ins since opening
A small business owner in Barrie is fed up after his establishment has been the target of crime multiple times since opening in 2019.
Kitchener
-
One person in custody after heavy police presence in Ingersoll
One person has been taken into custody following a police presence near Ingersoll on Wednesday night. Police had surrounded a motel for what was described as an, "investigation in relation to a wanted party."
-
Police search for missing child from Waterloo
Waterloo regional police are asking for help finding a missing child from Waterloo.
-
'The bins aren’t appropriate': Residents react to Waterloo Region’s proposed waste collection program
A pricey plan, proposed by staff for the Region of Waterloo, would see a new fleet of garbage trucks and carts replace bags.
London
-
No injuries reported after Wednesday evening crash
No injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash in London Wednesday evening. The incident happened in the 900 block of Oxford Street near Glasgow Street east.
-
More than 150 townhomes in northeast London have lost mail service due to off-leash dog
‘It’s a rough situation.’ Townhome residents on Briarhill Avenue have been without mail delivery for about two months.
-
One person in custody after heavy police presence in Ingersoll
One person has been taken into custody following a police presence near Ingersoll on Wednesday night. Police had surrounded a motel for what was described as an, "investigation in relation to a wanted party."
Windsor
-
Crash closes portion of road south of Merlin
Police in Chatham-Kent are reporting a road closure due to a crash. The only information available from police is that, “Merlin Road is currently closed south of Merlin."
-
Windsor police hosting neighbourhood town hall meetings
A town hall meeting was held at Story Tellers Books on Ottawa Street Wednesday night giving businesses and residents a chance to share and learn from Windsor police and city officials.
-
'Predators go where children go': 5 local people arrested, charged through Project Aquatic
Four people from Windsor, one of whom is 16 years old, and one person from Chatham are now charged with offences including possessing, accessing and making available child pornography.