A one-of-a-kind program through the Alberta government is helping to provide language instruction for First Nations youth.

The Indigenous Languages in Education grant program will help by increasing the number of Indigenous language teachers in First Nations schools and increasing the resource development in early childhood education.

Through it, officials hope to expand instruction for students from kindergarten all the way to Grade 12.

The $6M grant will provide funding in two areas; first, $4M over two years will go to First Nations colleges and universities that have a primary goal of training early childhood educators in Indigenous languages.

The second phase will provide $2M for organizations that have expertise in developing Indigenous language resources.

Those interested in applying for funding can find more information online. The deadline for applications is December 18.