Alberta election 2023: Learn more about the candidates in Lethbridge-West

Four candidates are vying for votes in Lethbridge-West in the upcoming Alberta election.

SHANNON PHILLIPS - NDP

NDP candidate and incumbent Shannon Phillips first won her seat in the traditionally conservative electoral district in 2015 and has managed to hold onto it since.

Phillips says should she be re-elected, her priorities include addressing the lack of obstetricians and obstetric care in Lethbridge.

"From the doctor shortage to women being able to have a baby here in Lethbridge, that's the number one focus to be sure."

CHERYL SEABORN - UCP

Cheryl Seaborn entered the race late after the UCP's original candidate Torry Tanner resigned amid controversy over a video posted to her YouTube channel.

Despite her late start, Seaborn has wasted no time getting out and speaking to voters.

"We're out meeting people in their businesses, we're meeting people in their homes and of course we're doing door knocking," she said.

As a registered nurse, Seaborn say health care is one of her top priorities.

"For sure health care is one of the [issues] people are concerned about, both with some of the misinformation they're hearing out there on social media and also with some of the issues with physicians, family physicians and just overall staffing," she said.

PAT CHIZEK - ALBERTA LIBERAL PARTY

Pat Chizek is running for the Alberta Liberal Party in Lethbridge-West for the second time, hoping to attract more centrist voters who don’t align with the NDP or UCP.

"How can we make democracy work better in this country? Because right now the two parties on the far right and the far left there's so many people in the middle that're not having their issues addressed," Chizek said.

BRAHAM LUDDU - ALBERTA PARTY

Rounding out the field is Alberta Party candidate Braham Luddu, who could not be reached for comment.

Voters head to the polls on May 29.