Alberta expects fewer teachers but more students in 2024-25 school year

Now that the school year is wrapping up for thousands of Alberta students, officials say they're getting a better picture of a classroom crunch next year.

The Alberta Teachers Association (ATA) says there will be fewer teachers in 23 of the province's 46 school boards in the 2024-25 school year.

It said 250 teaching positions are being eliminated, with one board cutting about 15 per cent of its teaching staff.

The ATA says it's a big problem when schools province wide are expected to see about 25,000 more students next year.