CALGARY
Calgary

    • Alberta expects fewer teachers but more students in 2024-25 school year

    The Alberta Teachers Association is warning about a possible classroom crunch next year with fewer teachers and more students expected in 2024-25. (File) The Alberta Teachers Association is warning about a possible classroom crunch next year with fewer teachers and more students expected in 2024-25. (File)
    Share

    Now that the school year is wrapping up for thousands of Alberta students, officials say they're getting a better picture of a classroom crunch next year.

    The Alberta Teachers Association (ATA) says there will be fewer teachers in 23 of the province's 46 school boards in the 2024-25 school year.

    It said 250 teaching positions are being eliminated, with one board cutting about 15 per cent of its teaching staff.

    The ATA says it's a big problem when schools province wide are expected to see about 25,000 more students next year.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Has your car been stolen after a visit to a mechanic?

    There may be connections between vehicle thefts and recent visits made to body shops in Canada, according to some victims. Have you been a victim of car theft? What were the circumstances? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News