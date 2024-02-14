Alberta First Nations community asks for review of mountain town projects

CANMORE, ALTA. -

A First Nations community in Alberta has added its voice to a call for a provincial environmental assessment on two major property development projects in a neighbouring mountain town.

Stoney Nakoda First Nations have sent a letter to the province seeking an assessment on the Three Sisters Village and Smith Creek projects in Canmore, Alta. The projects, which could almost double the town's population, include residential housing, resort facilities and commercial buildings on Canmore's eastern edge.

"An (environmental impact assessment) is required due to the high importance of the lands where the project is proposed from both an environmental and a treaty and aboriginal rights perspective," says the Feb. 7 letter to Alberta Environment from Rae and Company, a law firm representing the First Nations.

It notes that the Stoney Nakoda are comprised of the Bearspaw, Chiniki and Goodstoney First Nations. They are also known as Iyarhe Nakoda or people of the mountains.

"The Stoney Nakoda have developed and maintained a balanced and spiritual relationship with the mountains," says the letter.

"The Stoney Nakoda have practised hunting, gathering, camping, fishing and other traditional and cultural activities in their traditional territory.

"Importantly, the Stoney Nakoda require their traditional lands to be ecologically functional to pass on their cultural and traditional practices to subsequent generations."

No one from Alberta Environment and Protected Areas could immediately be reached for comment.

The concerns from the First Nations come after a group of Canmore residents also asked the government to follow its own legislation and require an environmental assessment be done on the developments.

The province said at the time it would review the request and assess all available information to determine if a new environmental assessment was required. It added that it had approved a wildlife corridor in 2020 and encouraged residents to speak to local politicians.

Canmore town council had initially rejected the projects, but the Land and Property Rights Tribunal of Alberta ruled in 2022 that both developments could go ahead.

The town, west of Calgary and adjacent to Banff National Park, unsuccessfully challenged that decision in the Court of Appeal of Alberta, and it has since moved forward on the developments.

Stoney Nakoda First Nations have also filed a court application against the town and the Alberta government to halt the developments. That case is scheduled to be in the Court of King's Bench later this month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2024.