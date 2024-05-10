CALGARY
Calgary

    • Warm with a chance of late-day showers and thunderstorms this Mother's Day weekend

    Quite the sunset on Wednesday night. This picture was sent in by Michael Interisano. Rare Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds that look like ocean waves. Quite the sunset on Wednesday night. This picture was sent in by Michael Interisano. Rare Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds that look like ocean waves.
    The heat continues through Mother's Day weekend.

    It will be sunny for the morning, and then clouds will creep in for the afternoon.

    It will also get gusty (up to 40 km/h).

    As the ridge of high pressure we've been under slumps south, it will open us up to some instability.

    When you combine that with all the daytime heating, this gives us the chance of pop-up showers and thunderstorms later in the day – especially closer to the supper hours.

    Same goes for Mother's Day Sunday.

    Monday, we run into the chance of rain throughout the day and even the risk of a thunderstorm.

    Temperatures will drop to normal for Monday and Tuesday.

    Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there!

