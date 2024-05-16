10 things to do in Calgary over the Victoria Day long weekend

There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

YYC Caesar Fest

Sample caesars from various venders, as well as craft beer and food, at YYC Caesar Fest. When: Saturday, May 18 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, May 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Heritage Park opens

What: Heritage Park's Historical Village opens for the season earlier than ever this year.

Spring Fair at Granary Road

What: Located just south of Calgary, Granary Road hosts its Spring Fair this weekend.

Highfield Food & Beverage Market Fest

What: Enjoy beverages from Calgary's 'Barley Belt' or shop a selection of goods from local vendors at the Highfield Food & Beverage Market Fest.

Cavalry vs. York United

What: Calgary's Cavalry FC takes on the York United FC at ATCO Field on Saturday evening.

Big Book Sale

What: Calgary Reads hosts its 20 th annual Big Book Sale. The event will see more than 175,000 gently-used books of every genre imaginable available for purchase. Most adult books are $4 and most children's books are $2.

The Lego Batman Movie

What: Watch The Lego Batman Movie at The Confluence.

Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson

What: Vertigo Theatre presents the Canadian premiere of Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson, a modern take on Sherlock Holmes set in a post-pandemic 2021.

Beautiful, the Carole King musical

What: The inspiring true story of Carole King’s journey from teenage songwriter to a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is told through Stage West's production of Beautiful.

