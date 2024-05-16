CALGARY
Calgary

    10 things to do in Calgary over the Victoria Day long weekend

    Heritage Park is seen in an undated photo. (Facebook/Heritage Park) Heritage Park is seen in an undated photo. (Facebook/Heritage Park)
    There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

    Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

    YYC Caesar Fest

    • What: Sample caesars from various venders, as well as craft beer and food, at YYC Caesar Fest
    • When: Saturday, May 18 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, May 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Where: The Big Four Roadhouse, Stampede Park, 650 25 Avenue S.E.
    • Cost: $25.

    Heritage Park opens

    • What: Heritage Park's Historical Village opens for the season earlier than ever this year.
    • When: Friday, May 17 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Where: Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Dr. S.W.
    • Cost: Youth (three-15): $22.95, general admission (16-64): $34.95 and seniors (65+): $26.95.

    Spring Fair at Granary Road

    • What: Located just south of Calgary, Granary Road hosts its Spring Fair this weekend.
    • When: Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19.
    • Where: Granary Road, 226066 112 St. West, in Foothills County.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Highfield Food & Beverage Market Fest

    • What: Enjoy beverages from Calgary's 'Barley Belt' or shop a selection of goods from local vendors at the Highfield Food & Beverage Market Fest
    • When: Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19, 2024.
    • Where: 38A Ave. S.E., by City & Country Winery.
    • Cost: Free entry.

    Cavalry vs. York United

    • What:  Calgary's Cavalry FC takes on the York United FC at ATCO Field on Saturday evening.
    • When: Saturday, May 18 at 5 p.m.
    • Where: ATCO Field, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Big Book Sale

    • What: Calgary Reads hosts its 20th annual Big Book Sale. The event will see more than 175,000 gently-used books of every genre imaginable available for purchase. Most adult books are $4 and most children's books are $2.
    • When: Until May 20, 2024.
    • Where: Calgary Curling Club, 720 Third Street N.W.
    • Cost: A $3 or $5 event fee (for adults) is added to purchase when exiting, depending on the day.

    The Lego Batman Movie

    • What: Watch The Lego Batman Movie at The Confluence.
    • When: Sunday, May 19 at 2 p.m.
    • Where: The Confluence Historic Site & Parkland, 750 Ninth Ave. S.E.
    • Cost: $12.

    Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson

    • What: Vertigo Theatre presents the Canadian premiere of Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson, a modern take on Sherlock Holmes set in a post-pandemic 2021. 
    • When: Until June 9, 2024.
    • Where: Vertigo Theatre,115 Ninth Ave. S.E. 
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Beautiful, the Carole King musical

    • What: The inspiring true story of Carole King’s journey from teenage songwriter to a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is told through Stage West's production of Beautiful.
    • When: Until June 23, 2024.
    • Where: Stage West, 727 42 Ave. S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    The Music Man

    • What: Storybook Theatre presents Meredith Willson's six-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy The Music Man.
    • When: Until June 1, 2024.
    • Where: Beddington Theatre Arts Centre, 375 Bermuda Dr. N.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

