Alberta government investing in high school students

The Alberta government is investing millions of dollars in an effort to support high school students as they pursue their career goals,

Budget 2024 includes an investment of $4.45 million into dual credit grants for the 2024-25 school year.

Since 2013, the Alberta government says more than 9,000 high schools students participated in at least one dual enrolled, dual credit course.

Students in Grades 10, 11 and 12 have the option of taking these career-based courses, where they can earn credits toward high school as well as a post-secondary certificate, diploma or degree.

"Dual credit programs provide students with meaningful pathways to post-secondary education, trades or directly into the workplace," said Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides in a news release.

"Expanding these opportunities for students not only brings value to their high school education, but also prepares them for success in whichever career they choose."

Officials say a key area of interest for students from 2013 to 2023 was the health-care aide dual credit programming, with about 1,200 students participating in that timeframe.

"Health-care aides are an essential part of Alberta's health-care system," said Health Minister Adriana LaGrange.

"This is also an excellent career pathway to pursue further studies and training in health care, adding to the overall strength of our province’s health care workforce."

Of the $4.45 million, Alberta Health is providing $450,000 per year, for three years to support health-care aide dual credit grants.

Alberta school authorities have until May 3 to apply for a grant for the 2024-25 school year, including the dual credit start-up grant of up to $50,000, and/or the dual credit enhancement grant of up to $100,000.