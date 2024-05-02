Fort Calgary announces rebranding strategy

Fort Calgary will announce its new name and plans for the future on Thursday.

The historic site is looking to revitalize its presence in the community.

“This transformation marks a pivotal juncture in the institution’s rich history, reflecting its commitment to inclusivity, reconciliation and acknowledgment of the past,” a news release said.

Fort Calgary is the birthplace of the City of Calgary and holds significant historical importance to Indigenous Peoples.

The North-West Mounted Police (NWMP) built it in 1875.

Now, the site has educational exhibits, programs and hosts events.

It shares stories of Indigenous history and tradition, the fur trade era, and the NWMP presence on the land.