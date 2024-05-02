CALGARY
Calgary

    • Fort Calgary announces rebranding strategy

    Fort Calgary is rebranding itself this season in an effort to revitalize the historical park. Fort Calgary is rebranding itself this season in an effort to revitalize the historical park.
    Share

    Fort Calgary will announce its new name and plans for the future on Thursday.

    The historic site is looking to revitalize its presence in the community.

    “This transformation marks a pivotal juncture in the institution’s rich history, reflecting its commitment to inclusivity, reconciliation and acknowledgment of the past,” a news release said.

    Fort Calgary is the birthplace of the City of Calgary and holds significant historical importance to Indigenous Peoples.

    The North-West Mounted Police (NWMP) built it in 1875.

    Now, the site has educational exhibits, programs and hosts events.

    It shares stories of Indigenous history and tradition, the fur trade era, and the NWMP presence on the land.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Imagine living in a 4-foot body that doesn't develop chronic diseases

    Nathaly Paola Castro Torres has a rare disorder called Laron syndrome that is caused by a genetic mutation. It stunts her growth but also provides a hidden silver lining: Her body is protected from chronic diseases such as cancer that often take life away long before old age.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News