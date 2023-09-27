Alberta government to give update on investigation into E. coli outbreak in Calgary

The Alberta government is to provide an update today on the investigation into an E. coli outbreak that affected multiple Calgary daycares.

Premier Danielle Smith, Health Minister Adriana LaGrange, Children and Family Services Minister Searle Turton and chief medical officer of health, Dr. Mark Joffe, are scheduled to hold a news conference this morning in Calgary.

It comes the same week as the province posted a link to an online application form for a one-time payment of $2,000 for each child affected by the outbreak.

The information appears to extend the program to parents in up to 19 daycares that have been closed or partially closed due to the outbreak, but Alberta Children and Family Services has declined to provide details.

It said in an email Tuesday afternoon that any questions about the program would be answered at today's news conference.

Investigators have previously said the source of the outbreak almost certainly came from a central kitchen used by the 11 daycares at the root of the outbreak, which put dozens of children in hospital and caused hundreds more to fall ill.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2023.