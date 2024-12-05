Alberta hospitals team up for 2nd annual Split the Pot fundraiser

Dozens of Alberta hospitals are set to benefit from a fundraiser that will also share a cash prize with multiple lucky winners.

It's the second time the Split the Pot Lottery will run in Alberta and organizers hope to build on the success of last year's event.

"Ticket sales exceeded $597,000, 50 per cent of which was split among the 13 lucky grand prize winners – with over $50,000 awarded to 10 early bird winners," officials said in a news release.

"Of course, the hospital and healthcare foundations shared in the lottery's big wins – they received the crucial funding they need to continue providing their patients and communities with the best care possible."

This year, 15 early bird winners will be named and 13 grand prize winners will share 50 per cent of the fundraiser's $100,000 jackpot goal.

The 33 groups that benefit from the fundraiser include the Airdrie Health Foundation, Chinook Regional Hospital Foundation, Medicine Hat Health Foundation, Northern Lights Health Foundation, WestView Health Centre Foundation and many more.

Officials say anyone who buys a ticket can choose which health foundation will receive the proceeds from their purchase, but there's also an option for buyers to let them share in the benefit.

"No matter what you choose, each ticket purchased contributes to fundraising efforts to advance patient care for Albertans across the province," officials said.

Ticket sales for the Split the Pot Lottery begin Dec. 5.

They are $15 each, but ticket packages are also available: 25 for $25, 100 for $50 and 400 for $100.

The first early bird deadline is on Thursday, Dec. 12.