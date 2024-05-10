CALGARY
Calgary

    • Alberta lottery winner 'surprised' with $100K windfall

    Travis Kociuba from Irricana, Alta. wins $100K on lottery Travis Kociuba from Irricana, Alta. wins $100K on lottery
    Share

    An Alberta man who won $100,000 on the lottery says he plans to save "some" of his winnings.

    Travis Kociuba from Irricana, Alta., won the money on the April 3 Western 6-49 draw.

    "I was surprised," he said in a Friday news release. "It didn’t feel 100 per cent real, to be honest."

    "I’m planning to save some of my winnings, and I just have to figure out what to spend the rest of my winnings on."

    Kociuba used the Lotto Spot app to check his tickets, discovering that not only had he won $100,012 on the Extra draw, but he also had a free play on Western 6-49 for March 30.

    "I buy tickets regularly and I also buy with a group at work sometimes," he explained. "I plan to continue."

    Kociuba purchased his Western 6-49 and Extra ticket from the Gas Plus in Conrich.

    He won his prize by matching the last six digits in the Extra draw— 3880261.   

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What is basic income, and how would it impact me?

    Parliamentarians are considering a pair of bills aiming to lift people out of poverty through a basic income program, but some fear these types of systems could result in more taxes for Canadians who are already financially struggling.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News