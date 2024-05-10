Alberta lottery winner 'surprised' with $100K windfall

An Alberta man who won $100,000 on the lottery says he plans to save "some" of his winnings.

Travis Kociuba from Irricana, Alta., won the money on the April 3 Western 6-49 draw.

"I was surprised," he said in a Friday news release. "It didn’t feel 100 per cent real, to be honest."

"I’m planning to save some of my winnings, and I just have to figure out what to spend the rest of my winnings on."

Kociuba used the Lotto Spot app to check his tickets, discovering that not only had he won $100,012 on the Extra draw, but he also had a free play on Western 6-49 for March 30.

"I buy tickets regularly and I also buy with a group at work sometimes," he explained. "I plan to continue."

Kociuba purchased his Western 6-49 and Extra ticket from the Gas Plus in Conrich.

He won his prize by matching the last six digits in the Extra draw— 3880261.