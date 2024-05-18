CALGARY
Calgary

    • Brooks fall 4-3 to Crusaders in BCHL playoff game

    Brooks in action against Sherwood Park Friday night, May 17, 2024 (Photo: X@BrooksBandits) Brooks in action against Sherwood Park Friday night, May 17, 2024 (Photo: X@BrooksBandits)
    The Sherwood Park Crusaders got some great goaltending from Erick Roest Friday night on the way to a 4-3 victory over the Brooks Bandits.

    Brooks leads the best-of-seven BCHL playoff series two games to one.

    Logan Sawyer, Jordan Hughesman and Mirko Buttazzoni scored for the Bandits, who fired 40 shots at Roest.

    Carmeron Caron, Connor Gengle, Ryder Ringor and Zac Maxwell responded for Sherwood Park.

    Trailing 4-2 in the third, the Bandits made it a one goal game with a little over 11 minutes remaining when Buttazzoni scored on a rebound from a shot by Parker Lalonde, but that was it for the Bandits.

    Johnny Hicks made 24 saves for Brooks.

    Game 4 is Saturday night at 7 p.m. in Brooks.

    For tickets, go here.

