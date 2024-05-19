CALGARY
Calgary

    • Buttazzoni overtime goal propels Bandits past Crusaders 4-3 in BCHL playoff

    Mirko Buttazzoni celebrates after scoring late in overtime to give the Brooks Bandits a 4-3 win over Sherwood Park Saturday night in BCHL playoff action. (Photo: X@Brooksbandits/DavinBeer) Mirko Buttazzoni celebrates after scoring late in overtime to give the Brooks Bandits a 4-3 win over Sherwood Park Saturday night in BCHL playoff action. (Photo: X@Brooksbandits/DavinBeer)
    Share

    With just over two minutes remaining in the first overtime, Mirko Buttazzoni scored to give the Bandits a 4-3 victory over the Sherwood Park Crusaders Saturday in Brooks.

    In addition to Buttazzoni, the Bandits got goals from Nic DeGraves, Danylo Korzkyletskyi, and Hunter Wallace.

    Kale Dach, Nick Wellenreiter and Noah Wills scored for the Crusaders, who rallied from a 3-0 deficit with two third-period tallies to force extra time.

    That was when Buttazzoni, off a pass from Nick Peluso, fired in the game-winner at 17:47. The win gave the Bandits a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven Alberta Cup Championship.

    Brooks outshot the Crusaders 41-36, with Johnny Hicks picking up the win for the Bandits.

    The Bandits can close out the series with a win Wednesday, in Brooks. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

    For tickets, go here.

