Alberta Lotto 6-49 winner says she was in 'total shock'

A central Alberta woman is $100,000 richer after purchasing a winning Lotto 6-49 ticket.

Susan Grimm, who lives in Carstairs, is a 'Subscription Spot' player, which means she leaves the checking of her tickets each draw to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC).

Grimm said she got an email from WCLC letting her know she had won $100,000 on the Feb. 7 EXTRA draw.

"I was in total shock," she said. "I didn’t want to tell anyone until I got the phone call saying it was real."

Grimm says the money will go toward building a new garage and upgrading her kids' vehicles.