Alberta offers training to 'empower' workers and employers implementing COVID rules

CALGARY -

Employers seeking guidance from the provincial government on how to properly do business while under the Restrictions Exemption Program now have an option.

Starting Wednesday, business owners can sign up for an online training course, which helps guide them through the REP and other COVID-19 safety requirements.

The program is being provided free of charge to all workplaces who are already implementing the rules.

Alberta's Minister of Labour and Immigration Tyler Shandro hopes the safety training will answer the questions some employers have been asking since the REP came into effect on Sept. 20.

"We recognize this has been a challenging time for many Alberta workers as they continue to do their jobs to keep businesses open while also ensuring the health and safety of their colleagues and patrons," he said in a statement. "This training will help empower workers with the skills and confidence to safely implement the Restrictions Exemption Program."

The course covers a variety of topics, such as ensuring the health and safety of staff and customers, requesting proof of vaccinations or recent negative COVID-19 tests and other existing health measures.

Further details are available on the government's website.