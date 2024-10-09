CALGARY
Calgary

    • Alberta photographer wins international award for lynx photo

    Canmore, Alta.'s John Marriott won an award for best animal portrait in this year's Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition hosted by the Natural History Museum in the U.K. (Supplied) Canmore, Alta.'s John Marriott won an award for best animal portrait in this year's Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition hosted by the Natural History Museum in the U.K. (Supplied)
    Share

    An Alberta man has won an award in a prestigious international wildlife photography competition.

    John Marriott, who lives in Canmore, submitted a photo of a lynx that won in the animal portrait category in the Natural History Museum's Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest.

    According to the submission, Marriot tracked the family of lynx for almost a week through the woods to get the shot.

    Another Canadian, Shane Gross, was named wildlife photographer of the year for his photo of toad tadpoles swimming near Vancouver Island.

    The winners were selected from more than 59,000 entries from 117 countries.

    More information about the competition, along with other winners, can be found online.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What women should know about their breasts, according to a doctor

    One in eight women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in their lifetimes, according to the American Cancer Society. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death for women in the United States, with 42,000 women dying every year from this cancer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News