Alberta photographer wins international award for lynx photo

An Alberta man has won an award in a prestigious international wildlife photography competition.

John Marriott, who lives in Canmore, submitted a photo of a lynx that won in the animal portrait category in the Natural History Museum's Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest.

According to the submission, Marriot tracked the family of lynx for almost a week through the woods to get the shot.

Another Canadian, Shane Gross, was named wildlife photographer of the year for his photo of toad tadpoles swimming near Vancouver Island.

The winners were selected from more than 59,000 entries from 117 countries.

More information about the competition, along with other winners, can be found online.