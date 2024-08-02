Alberta premier to have closed-door meeting with members of LGBTQ community

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will be having a closed-door meeting with members of the LGBTQ community in Calgary on Friday.

The meeting will take place at the McDougall Centre.

A protest in support of transgender rights is scheduled to take place outside the centre on Wednesday morning.

The organizers of the protest say the groups involved in the meeting don’t represent all members of the queer community and worry it will negatively affect future provincial policies.

The province told CTV News Smith would not be available for interviews after the meeting.

Earlier this year, the premier announced several proposed policy changes that would affect transgender Albertans, including requiring parental consent for students 15 and under who want to change their names or pronouns.

The policies and guidelines would also include restrictions on hormone therapy, surgery and participation in sport.

At the time, Smith said her government planned to put the policy changes into effect in the fall legislature sitting.

This is a developing story. More details to come…

With files from The Canadian Press