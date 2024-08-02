CALGARY
Calgary

    • Alberta premier to have closed-door meeting with members of LGBTQ community

    A pride flag is photographed during a Pride flag raising ceremony in Saskatoon on Thursday, June 1, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu) A pride flag is photographed during a Pride flag raising ceremony in Saskatoon on Thursday, June 1, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu)
    Share

    Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will be having a closed-door meeting with members of the LGBTQ community in Calgary on Friday.

    The meeting will take place at the McDougall Centre.

    A protest in support of transgender rights is scheduled to take place outside the centre on Wednesday morning.

    The organizers of the protest say the groups involved in the meeting don’t represent all members of the queer community and worry it will negatively affect future provincial policies.

    The province told CTV News Smith would not be available for interviews after the meeting.

    Earlier this year, the premier announced several proposed policy changes that would affect transgender Albertans, including requiring parental consent for students 15 and under who want to change their names or pronouns.

    The policies and guidelines would also include restrictions on hormone therapy, surgery and participation in sport.

    At the time, Smith said her government planned to put the policy changes into effect in the fall legislature sitting.

    This is a developing story. More details to come…

    With files from The Canadian Press

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Opinion

    Opinion Royal retreat: Who's in and who's out at Balmoral Castle this summer?

    Balmoral Castle, nestled in the heart of Scotland's picturesque Aberdeenshire, has long been a cherished retreat for the Royal Family, is being open to the public for the first time in history. CTV's royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at the history of this storied retreat as well as royals who will -- and won't -- make an appearance there this summer.

    Opinion

    Opinion These are the must-watch movies of 2024

    Plenty of movies that don't have the benefits of a bloated marketing budget or 'round-the-world publicity can still provide a big bang for your entertainment buck. Film expert Richard Crouse looks at five of 2024's must-see movies you may have missed.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News