Alberta RCMP arrest Manitoba man they say broke into a Tim Horton's
RCMP say a Manitoba man is responsible for a number of break-and-enters at several businesses in southern Alberta.
On Dec. 17, Mounties responded to a break-and-enter at a Tim Horton's in the community of Carstairs.
A subsequent investigation determined the suspect was also responsible for a series of other break-and-enters in High River and Okotoks that occurred around the same time.
Corey Pashe, 35, a resident of Portage La Prairie, Man., was located and arrested on Dec. 22.
He is charged with two counts of break-and-enter and commit theft, two counts of break-and-enter with intent to commit an indictable offence, failure to comply with an undertaking, possession of break-in tools and wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence.
At the time of his arrest, Pashe was wanted on similar charges in B.C.
He is schedule to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Canmore on Wednesday.
Carstairs is located approximately 66 kilometres north of Calgary.
