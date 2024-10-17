‘Game-changer’: funding for new K-12 school on Piikani Nation announced

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

More than 600 students on the Piikani Nation will soon have a new space to learn after the federal government announced funding Thursday morning.

“When we can have a capital project of this magnitude it's going to effect not only children that are school-aged and will be attending the school when it's open, but for generations to come,” said Chief Troy Knowlton.

The kindergarten-to-Grade-12 school will accommodate students living on the nation and will be built on the track of the current high school.

Along with traditional design elements such as a teepee and murals, the Blackfoot culture will be included in the curriculum being taught.

“Utilizing our culture and our spirituality that are unique to the Piikani, the Siksikaitsitap and to have our elders be an integral part of education, our identity and who we are as Piikani,” said Knowlton.

The nation currently has one elementary school and one secondary high school, which was built in 1959.

The $50 million school will be funded by the federal government and Indigenous Services Canada (ISC).

“It’s time to restore the right, which should have never been removed to First Nation communities and peoples to take care of their children and families, to educate their children which holds on to that real spark of joy and pride,” said Patty Hajdu, federal minister of Indigenous services.

Since June, the ISC has invested $2.18 billion to support 320 school-related infrastructure projects, including the construction or renovation of 232 schools across the country.

“More important than the actual structure -- although you need a modern structure to support 600 students -- is the capacity now for the community to keep all of their students from K-12 at home, learning in community,” said Hajdu.

“That to me is a huge game-changer.”

The planning and a feasibility study for the new site began in 2017. While the funding is from the feds, Hajdu says the planning stage was left to the nation to better understand the needs in the community.

The Peigan Board of Education Society says the new space will not only educate students, but it’ll be a hub for the community to gather.

“The design and concept of this new school will be the focal point of the community for the years to come and it'll also serve a significant role as a foundation role for Piikani,” said Wesley Crow Shoe, trustee of the society and a Piikani councillor.

The school is anticipated to open in 2027.