Alberta's addiction services a hot topic at national recovery conference

Hundreds of people are participating in a national two-day conference in Calgary focusing on addiction and recovery.

Canada's Capital Recovery Conference will run April 3 and 4.

The conference says it's expecting 2,000 people to attend and will cover a range of topics, including Alberta's current model of care.

The Alberta model is recovery-focused — and the province insists it's working.

According to the province, there's been a 70 per cent decline in pharmaceutical opioid deaths, a 41 per cent drop in deaths from methamphetamines and around a 60 per cent drop in people dying from cocaine and alcohol.

But when you look at total drug poisonings, more than 1,800 Albertans died in the first 10 months of 2023, putting the province on track for a record year of overdose deaths once the final two months are counted.

The conference begins only a day after the Alberta government announced significant changes to its addiction services.

In a major restructuring on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith unveiled two new agencies to deliver mental health and addiction services.

Recovery Alberta will be tasked with delivering mental health and addiction services currently covered by Alberta Health Services.

The province is also establishing a new Crown corporation called the Canadian Centre of Recovery Excellence.

Critics like the Health Sciences Association of Alberta (HSAA), a union which represents health workers like paramedics, say Alberta's abstinence-only policy has failed, and the province must switch to an evidence-based policy directed by health workers.

The HSAA is attending the conference and will hold an availability on Wednesday calling on the UCP government to change its view on addiction services.