CALGARY
Calgary

    • Maintenance work complete at city water treatment plants

    Share

    The city announced Wednesday that another pump has been turned on at its Bearspaw plant as water service returns to normal in Calgary.

    Francois Bouchart, the city’s director of capital priorities and investment, made the announcement at a brief livestreamed update Wednesday afternoon.

    Bouchart said the additional pump could increase capacity to 75 per cent of its usual quantity.

    The city will monitor the impact of the additional pressure on the feeder main before making a decision whether to end water restrictions.

    Bouchart reported that water consumption was 631 million litres Tuesday, in line with the city’s projections for one of the hottest days of the year.

    He added that the water main break that took place in the Beltline Tuesday has been fixed and water service restored.

    Maintenance work at all city water treatment plants has been completed.

    Stage 1 restrictions remain in place, which means people are allowed up to two hours of sprinkler time a week, using an in-ground sprinkling system, soaker hose or sprinkler.

    For more information on restrictions, go here.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'Inside Out 2' becomes highest-grossing animated movie of all time

    If there’s one emotion that Disney and Pixar are probably feeling right now, it’s joy. That’s after movie sequel 'Inside Out 2' became the highest-grossing animated film of all time, raking in US$1.46 billion at the global box office and dethroning former record holder 'Frozen 2' from 2019, according to Disney on Wednesday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News