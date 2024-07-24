Maintenance work complete at city water treatment plants

The city announced Wednesday that another pump has been turned on at its Bearspaw plant as water service returns to normal in Calgary.

Francois Bouchart, the city’s director of capital priorities and investment, made the announcement at a brief livestreamed update Wednesday afternoon.

Bouchart said the additional pump could increase capacity to 75 per cent of its usual quantity.

The city will monitor the impact of the additional pressure on the feeder main before making a decision whether to end water restrictions.

Bouchart reported that water consumption was 631 million litres Tuesday, in line with the city’s projections for one of the hottest days of the year.

He added that the water main break that took place in the Beltline Tuesday has been fixed and water service restored.

Maintenance work at all city water treatment plants has been completed.

Stage 1 restrictions remain in place, which means people are allowed up to two hours of sprinkler time a week, using an in-ground sprinkling system, soaker hose or sprinkler.

For more information on restrictions, go here.