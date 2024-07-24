New fire burning in Banff National Park south of Hector Lake

A new fire was reported to be burning in Banff National Park late Wednesday afternoon.

On its Facebook page, the national park posted that a fire has been reported south of Hector Lake inside the park.

“A fire crew is currently actioning the fire,” it said, continuing. “This work will be visible from Highway 93 North (Icefields Parkway).

“There is no threat to public safety or infrastructure at this time.”

The park said it will provide an update when new information of note is available.

An evacuation order remains in place for the Town of Jasper and Jasper National Park due to a fire south of the town.

Wednesday afternoon, park officials said some structures in the park have been damaged by fire.

"We can confirm that there have been some impacts along the Icefield Parkway and along Highway 16, however due to the burning conditions, the heavy smoke and the aggressive fire behaviour yesterday, it was not safe for firefighters or aircrafts to get to those structures and provide accurate, up-to-date assessments," Katie Ellsworth of Parks Canada told reporters on Wednesday.

"Once we are able to access those areas safely either from the air or from the ground we will provide further information on structure loss."

Wildfires, illegal campfires or suspicious smoke can be reported to the Parks Canada Emergency Dispatch at 403-762-4506.

With files from Karyn Mulcahy