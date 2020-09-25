CALGARY -- Alberta's best karaoke singer will be crowned this weekend at the Deerfoot Inn and Casino.

The Alberta Provincial Karaoke Championships run from 2 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, then from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, with the winner moving on to the National Karaoke Championships, going Oct. 17 and 18, also at the Deerfoot Inn and Casino.

Performers earned a berth to provincials by competing at venues across Alberta.

It marks the first time karaoke singers will take to the stage since the pandemic began in March.

Alberta Health Services has approved the event and health measures will be in place.