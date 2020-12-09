LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- As of midnight Sunday tough new restrictions will go into place in Alberta, closing many businesses for a month, while limiting capacity limits to 15 per cent for others.

Lethbridge small business owners said the closures will be another serious blow, adding that it’s no longer about trying to make money, but about trying to survive.

“It’s a struggle and we are going to do our best to get through this time, just like everyone else,” said Angel Harper, co-owner of Mocha Cabana Bistro and Mocha Local.

Harper said fewer and fewer people were eating out anyway, since the last round of restrictions that imposed “household only” dining rules. Mocha Local made a decision to close its dining room and focus on pick-up and delivery, and selling meal kits through Mocha Local.

Harper said she’s hoping they can hang on to their customers over the next four weeks. “And that we can just make enough to survive the shutdown, so that when COVID is over we’re still here.”

She said their goal is to have jobs for people to come back to, and to keep the business going.

Focus on catering and takeout

Down the street, Chef Stella Diner was also in transition, having recently made the tough decision to close down dine-in service, and focus on catering and takeout meals.

“We’re just here trying to keep ourselves busy, and do what we can,” said Sarah Piggot.

Chef Stella is offering a takeout special over the lunch hour, and has turned the dining room into an indoor market, where they sell a variety of products, including sauces and jams.

Piggot said December is a critical month for the downtown business community, and sales through fall and Christmas help carry them through the slower months ahead.

“Typically we don’t get a lot of catering in January, February and March,” added Piggot, “So the revenue we get this month is what carries us through the hard cold months when people don’t want to go out for a walk.”

Bully’s/Rocky Mountain Turf Club operates a restaurant, pub, banquet and catering facility, casino and horse racing, so General Manager Rose Rossi said the closure will affect virtually every part of their business.

“We got hit on all levels,” said Rossi.

She said her biggest concern is for the regular customers, and the staff. “A lot of them are on minimum wage, relying on tips. They got bills. I feel for their hardships.”

Rossi said her office administrator spent much of the day trying to get information on employment insurance and support programs that the laid-off workers will be eligible for.

Gut punch

Gyms are also taking another gut punch. Justin and Brittany Tavernini operate O2 Training Centre and heard about the closure when friends, clients and other business owners started calling.

“I didn’t know there was an announcement,” said Justin. “We were kind of just trucking along like normal and surprise, surprise you’re shut down at the end of the week.”

Tavernini said they will try to keep members engaged through online platforms. They plan to sell retail merchandise and health supplements by appointment only.

He said if the closure is extended beyond a month, they will have to make some tough business decisions.

“Someone said it perfectly,” added Tavernini. “It’s death by a thousand cuts. It’s cut, after cut, after cut.”

“We’ve been through this before, so we know what to expect,” said Harper. “But that doesn’t make it any easier.”

Closures

The closures taking effect at midnight Saturday include all:

* Restaurants, pubs, bars, lounges and cafes. In-person service will not be permitted. Only takeout, curbside pickup and delivery services will be permitted.

* Casinos, bingo halls, gaming entertainment centres, racing entertainment centres, horse tracks, raceways, bowling alleys, pool halls, legions and private clubs.

* Recreational facilities such as fitness centres, recreation centres, pools, spas, gyms, studios, camps, indoor rinks and arenas.

* Libraries, science centres, interpretive centres, museums, galleries, amusement parks and water parks.

* Businesses offering personal and wellness services such as hair salons, nail salons, tattoo parlours and massage businesses.

* Funerals and wedding ceremonies will be limited to 10 people.

* Regulated health services such as physiotherapy, social or protective services, shelters for vulnerable persons, emergency services and soup kitchens can remain open for in-person attendance.



