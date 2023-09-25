Alberta Sheriffs, Lethbridge police happen upon allegedly heavily armed man, arrest him

Sheriffs in Lethbridge, Alta., say they found more than they expected when they pulled a vehicle over late Saturday night.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. at Métis Trail near Jerry Potts Boulevard.

It was thought the driver might be impaired, the Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) said Monday in a release.

Instead of a drunk man, it's alleged Sheriffs found the subject of "a lifetime firearms and weapons prohibition," and "a rifle case in plain view."

LPS joined the Sheriffs roadside, and say they seized "a loaded rifle with an overcapacity magazine, a second magazine, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, a ballistic vest, balaclava, baton and handcuffs."

The man in the vehicle was arrested.

Jamey Kenneth Jensen, a 32-year-old Lethbridge resident, now faces multiple charges, most of them firearms-related.

He was set to appear in court in Lethbridge on Monday.