Alberta strikes late, topping Northern Ontario at Brier

Alberta got off to a winning start Sunday morning at the Brier, as Calgary's Kevin Koe rink defeated Northern Ontario 7-4.

Team Alberta broke open a close game in the ninth, striking for three in the ninth end to give Koe's team the final margin of victory.

The win improved Team Alberta's record to 2-0.

Saturday evening, Edmonton skip Brendan Bottcher's Wild Card #1 defeated Wild Card #3, skipped by St. Albert's Karsten Sturmay, 10-3.

Bottcher is back on the ice at noon Sunday, taking on Ontario, where they'll go for their third straight victory.

Koe and Team Alberta play Saskatchewan at 5 p.m., while Sturmway's Wild Card #3 has Sunday off. They're back at 7 a.m. Monday, where they'll take on Yukon.

Nunavut, which won its first-ever Brier match Saturday, experienced the lows Sunday, when they lost to Manitoba 14-2.