Alberta welcomes 19 new conservation officers for the upcoming season

Thanks to millions raised through the sales of the Kananaskis Conservation Pass, the Alberta government has increased the number of conservation officers by one-third.

Jason Nixon, Alberta's minister of environment and parks, attended the graduation ceremony for the new officers on Friday, saying all the new personnel are "highly trained" and "champions of the great outdoors."

He added the addition of the officers was another example of a promise the UCP government has kept with Albertans.

"Our government committed to putting more boots on the ground, and we have delivered on that commitment. With more Albertans than ever before exploring Alberta’s provincial parks and public lands, conservation officers have never been more important," he said in a release.

"I am looking forward to seeing Alberta’s new class of officers in the field as we head into what is sure to be another busy season."

Six of the new officers will be added in the Kananaskis Country area, officials said. There are now 82 conservation officers in the province, personnel that "are often the most visible point of contact" for guests.

"Our officers are vastly talented and committed to the communities they serve," said chief conservation officer Brad Clark in a release.

"With a mandate to conserve and protect Alberta’s wild spaces, the expectations of the job are as broad as the terrain upon which we operate. The impact of our new officers will be immediately apparent as we work to ensure our provincial parks and public lands can continue to be enjoyed by Albertans for generations to come."

The Kananaskis Conservation Pass, which was introduced in April 2021 following a record year for visits, raised $10 million through the sale of approximately 253,000 passes.

That money isn't just paying the salaries of conservation officers, the government says, it's also going to improvements at many provincial parks and recreational areas.