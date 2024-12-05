Alleged Alberta Bitcoin extortionist, arsonist arrested

Authorities have arrested Finbar Hughes, a man wanted in connection with alleged plots in Calgary and Edmonton that threatened to burn victims' homes if they did not pay him Bitcoin ransoms.

Hughes was identified by Calgary police following an arson in the northwest community of Hillhurst.

Following an investigation, he was arrested on Dec. 4.

Police said he is responsible for attempting to burn down another home to force the victims to pay him in Bitcoin.

In addition to his accused crimes in Calgary, Hughes is also believed to be responsible for three similar incidents in Edmonton this fall.

The Edmonton Police Service said fires set at a Holyrod home on two separate occasions, once on Sept. 23 and on Oct. 19.

Another home, in Edmonton's Cloverdale neighborhood, was targeted on Oct. 13.

As in the Calgary incidents, police said handwritten notes were left at both locations, instructing the owners to pay Bitcoin or risk their home being set on fire.

