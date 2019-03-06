CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Alleged Calgary gang leader turns himself in to authorities
Nicholas Chan was charged with the first-degree murder of Kevin Anaya who was gunned down in 2008.
Published Wednesday, March 6, 2019 1:16PM MST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 6, 2019 1:27PM MST
Accused Calgary gang leader Nick Chan turned himself in on Wednesday afternoon after he was ordered to do so by an Alberta court.
Chan was charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and directing a criminal organization in the death of Kevin Anaya.
Anaya was gunned down outside a home along Marcombe Drive N.E. in August of 2009.
In April 2017, the charges against Chan were stayed by a Calgary judge and an appeal was launched by the Crown.
On Tuesday, the Alberta Court of Appeal overturned the decision and ordered a new trial for Chan.
He was also ordered to turn himself in to the Calgary Remand Centre.
Police say he turned himself in at about 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.