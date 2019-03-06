Accused Calgary gang leader Nick Chan turned himself in on Wednesday afternoon after he was ordered to do so by an Alberta court.

Chan was charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and directing a criminal organization in the death of Kevin Anaya.

Anaya was gunned down outside a home along Marcombe Drive N.E. in August of 2009.

In April 2017, the charges against Chan were stayed by a Calgary judge and an appeal was launched by the Crown.

On Tuesday, the Alberta Court of Appeal overturned the decision and ordered a new trial for Chan.

He was also ordered to turn himself in to the Calgary Remand Centre.

Police say he turned himself in at about 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.