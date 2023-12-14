Amazon workers have some superstar help with donation in Calgary

A group of Amazon employees have made a big donation to the Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation and they had some help from a wrestling legend.

Bret (The Hitman) Hart was at an Amazon facility in southeast Calgary on Wednesday to help the workers celebrate their fundraising effort.

The employees raised nearly $34,000 as part of the Amazon Goes Gold program, a campaign that raises funds and awareness to help support families affected by childhood cancer.

Officials say the location was recognized because workers there worked the most volunteer hours.

Hart said the foundation is an excellent place for the investment.

"For so many years the children's hospitals are such an important cause and that is really important," he told CTV News on Wednesday.

The experience was also enjoyable for him, Hart said.

"It's a fun transition going from the Hitman to the gift man. It was really special," he said.

"I really felt I got to connect with my fans that were really touched and moved when I knocked on their door."

Amazon established the campaign in 2017 and has donated $26 million so far to leading pediatric oncology programs around the world.