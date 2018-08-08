CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Animal rescue society in Calgary burglarized
Published Wednesday, August 8, 2018 7:56PM MDT
A local organization devoted to helping shelter animals has been the latest victim of a sneak thief who targeted the group's fundraising efforts.
The Alberta Animal Rescue Society says that a suspect pulled up in front of the group's building just after closing time on Monday, cut their way through a padlock securing a donation bin and made off with the bottles that had been left to help raise funds.
The theft occurred in the daylight hours and it was only a few minutes before the thief cleared it all out.
Officials say that they've been hit before and the money they've lost would have had a big impact.
"The donations from the bottles go towards helping feed our animals and provide vet care. It's a great source of income for us and it's a way the public can give back."
There is a bit of good news because every since a video of the incident was posted online, AARCS has seen an increase in donations.
(With files from Jordan Kanygin)