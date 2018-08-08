A local organization devoted to helping shelter animals has been the latest victim of a sneak thief who targeted the group's fundraising efforts.

The Alberta Animal Rescue Society says that a suspect pulled up in front of the group's building just after closing time on Monday, cut their way through a padlock securing a donation bin and made off with the bottles that had been left to help raise funds.

The theft occurred in the daylight hours and it was only a few minutes before the thief cleared it all out.

Officials say that they've been hit before and the money they've lost would have had a big impact.

"The donations from the bottles go towards helping feed our animals and provide vet care. It's a great source of income for us and it's a way the public can give back."

There is a bit of good news because every since a video of the incident was posted online, AARCS has seen an increase in donations.

(With files from Jordan Kanygin)