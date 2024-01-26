Anniversary convoy and fundraiser expected to roll from Lethbridge to Coutts, Alta., and back

Police out of Lethbridge and Milk River, Alta., are advising the public they might see a familiar sight on Saturday.

The Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) says a vehicle convoy is expected to make its way through "between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. along Highway 3, 43 Street South and Highway 4."

"Additional roadways outside the city limits may also be impacted including Highway 512 and Highway 845," the LPS said on Friday.

"Motorists are advised to expect possible delays or take alternate routes during this time."

Meanwhile, the RCMP says a "vehicle convoy and fundraiser" will go from Lethbridge to Coutts, Alta., and back, creating the potential for "delays or disruption on Highway 4."

"If you have travel plans in this area during this time, consider alternate routes," the RCMP said on Friday.

It's the second anniversary of the Coutts border blockade

A similar event was held last year.

The original blockade started as a protest of government mandates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and ended with charges laid in connection with an alleged firearms and ammo cache and an alleged conspiracy to murder Mounties.

The RCMP says it and the LPS are working with the group travelling on Saturday to ensure everything goes smoothly.

"Alberta RCMP and partner organizations will be present to ensure that the impact on travellers will be minimized, and to ensure traffic disruption will not affect public safety," the RCMP said.

The LPS provided more or less the same statement.

Freedom Hub Lethbridge said on social media it is "proud to organize this fundraiser in support of political prisoners Chris Lysak, Tony Olienick, Chris Carbert, Jerry Morin, and James Sowery."

Lysak, Olienick, Morin and Sowery were charged in connection with alleged events at the Coutts border blockade.

The charges against the four accused have not yet been tested in court.